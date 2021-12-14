PM Modi & UP CM Yogi Adityanath Carry Out Surprise Inspection Of Banaras Railway Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the late hours of December 13, paid a visit to the Banaras Railway Station to take stock of the development and revamping. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied PM Modi to the site and the sources have informed that the duo carried out an inspection of the station at 1.15 AM. Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Varanasi - his Lok Sabha constituency - to a crowded welcome by Kashi denizens.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared, "Next stop…Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly railway stations."

Next stop…Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger friendly railway stations. pic.twitter.com/tE5I6UPdhQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

On Monday, PM Modi inaugurated his dream project worth Rs. 339 crore, the Phase -1 of ‘Kashi Vishwanath Corridor,’ and he also visited the Kal Bhairav Temple, witnessed Ganga Aarti through the Ro-Ro vessel. Based on his tentative itinerary for Tuesday, he will be addressing the people of Kashi in the Banaras Locomotive Work Guesthouse in the morning and later, he will hold some meetings in Varanasi before moving ahead.

Accompanying PM Modi on the boat was Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath along with other CMs of BJP administered states. The two were accompanied by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP President JP Nadda among others.

They began the journey from Sant Ravidas Ghat and sat all the way to Dashashwamedha Ghat, which is famous for its daily 'aarti', where the PM and his aides witnessed the Deepotsav. People near the river were also heard chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'.

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: PM Modi's dream project

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 339 crore is a dream project of PM Modi as he personally monitored its development. Throughout the construction, PM Modi kept an eye on the development through drone monitoring and even gave ideas and inputs to the architects.

The first phase of the 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor' that was inaugurated on Monday comprises 23 buildings, providing various facilities to the pilgrims visiting the temple and its adjoining properties.