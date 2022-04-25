PM Modi And Ursula Von Der Leyen Review 'vibrant Progress' In India-EU Ties In New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, April 25, held in-person talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen where they jointly reviewed "vibrant progress" in the India-EU Strategic Partnership. PM Modi and the European Commission president agreed to deepen cooperation in areas of trade, climate, digital technology, and people-to-people ties. PM Modi began his address by acknowledging the delay in the meeting owing to global COVID-19 restrictions. He further hailed the EU chief's commitment to India-EU relations and went on to thank her for her visit.

In the half-hour-long meeting, they also discussed strategic coordination mechanisms in view of mutual benefits to tackle challenges at the nexus of trade, trusted technology, and security, and thus deepen cooperation in these fields between the EU and India. Jointly, the leaders also agreed to launch the EU-India Trade and Technology Council at their meeting in New Delhi, the EU said in a statement.

Both sides also shared mutual views on the rapid changes in the geopolitical environment in an apparent reference to the Ukraine war and highlighted the need for joint in-depth strategic engagement. PM Modi further hailed the EU President's leadership, saying that the India-EU partnership has "touched new heights" under her presidency.

India-EU to launch Trade and Technology Council

Hailing the 60-year-long diplomatic relation with the bloc, the EU chief stressed that the India-EU partnership is of key importance to the Council in this decade due to the changing geopolitical landscape. In a step forward to strengthen the mutual ties between the 27-nation bloc and New Delhi, the EU President announced joint cooperation to formally establish the Trade and Technology Council.

"The Trade and Technology Council will provide the political steer and the necessary structure to operationalise political decisions, coordinate technical work, and report to the political level to ensure implementation and follow-up in areas that are important for the sustainable progress of European and Indian economies," Ursula von der Leyen said.

The EU ombudsman also hoped that the shared values and common interests of the EU and India will offer a strong basis to intensify mutually beneficial and deeper strategic cooperation.

"The European Union and India are bound by decades of close partnership and are determined to increase joint efforts to tackle current challenges and address geopolitical circumstances," she said.

Notably, the Trade and Technology Council will be the first for India with any of its partners and the second for the European Union following the first one it set up with the US. Lastly, the EU head looked forward to participating in the Raisina Dialogue, which she will attend as a chief guest.

