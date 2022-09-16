PM Modi & Xi Jinping Shake Hands At SCO Summit, 1st Since India-China Galwan Valley Clash

In a first since Galwan valley clash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday shook their hands at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand. Notably, this is the first handshake between the two global leaders after clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) broke out between the two nations two years ago.

Notably, PM Modi-Xi Jinping handshake came hours after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking at the Republic Bharat Summit stated that India is no longer a weak country and the world is now listening to us with open ears. Addressing the Republic Bharat's 'Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan', the Defence Minister also hinted at agreements being signed with powerful and strong nations.

"Agreements happen only with those on equal footing, those who are strong. India is no longer a weak country. Today when we speak, the entire world opens their ears and listens to us," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Earlier in the day, when both the leaders shared the world stage for the first time after the Galwan clash, PM Modi remained distant from the President of China. Despite standing close to each other at the photo-op, PM Modi and the Chinese President did not exchange smiles or shake hands.

Galwan clash casting a shadow on India-China ties: Jaishankar

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last month, while addressing an Indian community event in Sao Paulo in Brazil, accused China of disregarding the border pacts and said that the Galwan Valley clash has been extremely detrimental to the relations between the two neighbouring nations. He also added that it is a tough time for Indo-China relations but added that "the relationship cannot be a one-way street".

"They are our neighbours. Everybody wants to get along with their neighbour. In personal life and country-wise as well. But everybody wants to get along with on reasonable terms. I must respect you. You must respect me," the External Affairs Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Xi Jinping congratulates India on becoming SCO chair next year

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping along with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated India on assuming the presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for the year 2023. "We will support India for its presidency next year," Jinping stated on Friday at SCO Summit in Uzbekistan.

Notably, PM Modi on Thursday arrived in Uzbekistan's Samarkand to attend the 22nd regional summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This is the first in-person summit of the SCO in two years in the historic Uzbek city of Samarkand, which will deliberate on major regional security challenges and issues like trade, investment and energy supplies.