PM Modi 'anguished' By Deaths In Nashik Due To Oxygen Leak, Maha CMO Announces Ex-gratia

Anguished by the loss of lives in Nashik, Prime Minister Narendra expressed his condolences to those affected by the Oxygen leak at the Zakir Hussain Hospital on Wednesday morning. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the tragedy at the Nashik hospital is 'heart-wrenching'. As per sources, the Health Ministry has reached out to officials in the Maharashtra health department and sought a report on the situation.

The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences over the oxygen leak at a Nashik hospital which led to 22 deaths. 'Distressed' by the incident, the Union Home Minister tweeted that he prays for the quick recovery of all other patients. The 22 COVID-19 patients, who were on ventilators, as the Oxygen leak on Wednesday morning deprived them of the needed facility. Amid reports of medical oxygen shortage across the country, the unfortunate incident was caused while an Oxygen tanker refilled provided supplies to the hospital. The tank leak caused the gas to spread throughout the area and a team of fire brigade personnel were rushed in to contain the leak.

Maha govt announces ex-gratia

In response to the untoward incident, the Maharashtra Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of the deceased in the incident, as per ANI. The Chief Minister's Office has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane affirmed that an enquiry on the Ministry's part has also been ordered in the matter. Labelling it as an 'unfortunate incident,' he assured of strong action against those responsible.

An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to kin of the deceased. A high-level inquiry has been ordered to probe the Nashik incident: Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

Centre offers assistance

As per the latest update in the mishap, the Union Ministry has stepped in to overlook the incident. As per sources, the Health Secretary has sought a report from the Maharashtra health department regarding the incident. Sources have informed that the Centre has also offered its full assistance to the state government if required to contain the situation. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has confirmed that out of the 22 lives lost, 11 were male patients whereas 11 were female. Tope has also informed that he will be visiting Nashik to take stock of the situation while Nashik's Guardian Minister Chaggan Bhujbal has already reached there.