PM Modi Announces 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Kin Of Vaishno Devi Stampede Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. As per the statement by Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Rs. 50,000 will be given to those who have been injured. In a tragic update, a total of 12 people died and 13 others were injured in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The rescue operations are currently going on with several Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha leaders reaching to the hospitals for required assistance.

The relief has been generated under Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF):

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 1, 2022

J&K LG Manoj Sinha orders high-level inquiry into Vaishno Devi stampede:

#BREAKING | J&K LG Manoj Sinha orders high-level inquiry into Vaishno Devi stampede.



Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here-https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/EzlESIPvdV — Republic (@republic) January 1, 2022

PM Modi personally monitoring the situation

Speaking to Republic, MoS, Dr Jitendra Singh gave details regarding the tragic incident and added that the Yatra was initially halted however it has been now resumed while the Prime Minister is himself taking the stock of the situation. Reportedly, the stampede took place owing to the heavy rush of people seeking blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi ahead of the new year.

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022

PM Modi directs 'all possible medical aid & assistance to the injured'

PM Sh @narendramodi is personally monitoring and keeping track of the tragic situation arising out of stampede at Mata #VaishnoDevi shrine. PM has conveyed his sympathies to bereaved families and issued instructions to provide all possible medical aid & assistance to the injured. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 1, 2022

Stampede At Shri Vaishno Devi Bhawan

On New Year's eve, at least 12 pilgrims lost their lives, and several were injured in a stampede, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. The stampede occurred shortly after midnight and the injured persons were rushed to the hospital, officials said on Saturday.

#UPDATE: 12 dead, 13 injured in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by stampede: J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh to ANI



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/EjiffBTMaJ — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Eyewitness' claims:

One of the eyewitnesses, people who had completed their darshan tried to rush back while those who were yet to offer their prayers wanted to do so at the earliest and due to heavy crowd and narrow lanes, the tragic incident took place.