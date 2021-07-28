PM Modi Announces 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Kin Of Victims In Barabanki Bus Accident

After 18 innocents lost their lives due to a major road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the victims and Rs. 50,000 for the injured ones. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah, President Kovind and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the loss of life.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) made the official announcement while PM Modi offered his condolences.

PM @narendramodi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Barabanki. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 28, 2021

The Prime Minister also spoke to CM Yogi for proper treatment of those who got injured.

यूपी के बाराबंकी में हुए सड़क हादसे की खबर से बहुत दुखी हूं। शोकाकुल परिवारों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। अभी सीएम योगी जी से भी बात हुई है। सभी घायल साथियों के उचित उपचार की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

The President prayed for the speedy recovery of those who got injured and are getting treatment in Lucknow's hospital and expressed sadness over the death of innocent lives.

बाराबंकी, उत्तर प्रदेश में हुए सड़क हादसे में अनेक लोगों की असमय मृत्यु की खबर से अत्यंत पीड़ा हुई है। दुःख की इस घड़ी में, शोकग्रस्त परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 28, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah while offering his condolences wrote that the local administration is assisting those who received major injuries to ensure their speedy recovery.

उत्तर प्रदेश के बाराबंकी में हुआ सड़क हादसा अत्यंत दुःखद है। इसमें जान गँवाने वाले लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। स्थानीय प्रशासन घायलों को हर सम्भव मदद व उपचार देने में लगा है। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ होने के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted expressing hope that 'Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed souls at his feet and speedy recovery to the injured'.

जनपद बाराबंकी के रामसनेहीघाट क्षेत्र में घटित सड़क हादसे में लोगों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुःखद है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 28, 2021

Moreover, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also tweeted saying 'my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries'.

Deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives in the tragic road accident in #Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 28, 2021

Barabanki bus accident- Major tragedy in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic incident during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, 18 people lost their lives after a truck rammed into a Volvo bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. According to ADG, Lucknow Zone, nearly 20 people received major injuries and were rushed to a nearby district hospital of Lucknow for treatment. Rescue operations were going on during the wee hours of Wednesday as many were feared to be trapped under the bus.

According to a victim who survived the accident but received minor injuries, the passengers were travelling from Punjab and were on the way to Bihar. Nearly 107 people were travelling by bus. Several people lost their lives as they were roaming on the streets while the bus driver was repairing the broken axle of the vehicle.