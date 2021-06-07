PM Modi Announces 75% Centralised & Free COVID Vaccine Drive; 25% With Private Hospitals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the Nation on Monday announced a 100% Centralised Vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be implemented within two weeks. Making the key announcement, PM Modi announced the scrapping of decentralised policy rolled out on May 1, adding that the Centre will account for procurement of 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and subsequently provide these free to the States for inoculation. The remaining 25% would be available for private players, with a cap on the service charge.

PM Modi announces Centralised Vaccination Policy

Marking the importance of International Yoga Day, PM Modi said that from June 21 onwards all persons above the age of 18 years will be provided with free COVID-19 vaccines across all districts in the country. The Prime Minister added that the existing policy allowing private hospitals to procure 25% of doses from vaccine makers directly will be continued. However, striking down the differential vaccine prices across private institutions, PM Modi announced that hospitals can only charge a maximum of Rs 150 of service charge per vaccine dose. Monitoring of price capping at private hospitals will be done by the states, he announced.

"25% of vaccination work which had been handed to states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both States and Centre will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21, free vaccine for people above 18 years," PM Modi said.

Moreover, he also announced the expansion free ration scheme for 80 crore people till Diwali.

"I appeal to all of you, and the youth - to help increasing knowledge about vaccines; In many places Corona curfew is being relaxed, but this doesn't mean that Corona is gone," PM Modi said while making an appeal to citizens as he concluded his address.

Home Ministry made nodal ministry for distribution of COVID vaccines

Following this, Republic has also learnt that the Ministry of Home Affairs (and not Health Ministry) has been made the nodal ministry for distribution of vaccines to the states, as per the demand-supply status that will be monitored by the MHA. An empowered group of Ministers has been made with 10 sub-sections.