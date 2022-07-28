PM Modi Announces Centre's 4G Saturation Project For Uncovered Villages Across Country

In a bid to enhance digital inclusion and connectivity for all, the Centre has approved a project for the saturation of 4G mobile services in the uncovered villages across the country. Confirming the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the decision taken by the Union Cabinet to enhance the 4G connectivity in the uncovered villages will transform the lives of people.

Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi said, "Connectivity brings opportunities, progress and prosperity. Today’s Cabinet decision on enhancing connectivity in uncovered villages is going to transform lives of people in these areas and ensure better service delivery as well."

Centre announces 4G saturation project across uncovered villages

Under this project which has been approved by PM Modi-headed Union Cabinet, the 4G mobile services will be provided in 24,680 uncovered villages in remote and difficult areas, the Union Ministry of Communications announced in a press release on Wednesday. Notably, the project has a provision to include 20 per cent additional villages on account of rehabilitation, new settlements, withdrawal of services by existing operators etc. In addition to this, 6,279 villages having only 2G or 3G connectivity will be upgraded to 4G under this project.

According to the Ministry of Communications press release, the project will be executed by BSNL using Atmanirbhar Bharat’s 4G technology stack and will be funded through Universal Service Obligation Fund. The total project cost is Rs 26,316 crore which also includes capex and 5 years of opex, the Ministry said in a statement.

"The project is a significant step towards the vision of the Government to provide mobile connectivity in rural areas. This project will promote the delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, telemedicine, tele-education etc. through mobile broadband and generate employment in rural areas," the Ministry of Communications said in a statement on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in 2021, the government at the centre approved a project for providing 4G mobile services in 7,287 uncovered villages in 44 aspirational districts across 5 states.