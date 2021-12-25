Addressing the nation on the evening of Christmas over the concern of surging Omicron cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Vaccination will start for children between 15 and 18 years of age. It will start from Monday, January 3, 2022. This decision will strengthen the country's fight against Coronavirus."

This comes on a day when the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) for kids between 12 -18 years of age for emergency use.

'Precaution Dose from January 10': PM Modi

Making another big announcement on the precaution dose against COVID-19, the Prime Minister said that the dose will be administered to health care and frontline workers from January 10 along with those above 60 age on the advice of their doctor. He concluded his address by stating that the attempts to create rumours, confusion and fear should be avoided by the nation.

Omicron tally in India

A total of 415 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday morning. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum with 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat (43), Telangana (38), Kerala (37), Tamil Nadu (34) and Karnataka (31).

India's COVID tally rose to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while the active cases have declined to 77,032, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities. The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 58 days now.