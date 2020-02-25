Full Remarks: Modi-Trump Raise Indo-US Ties To Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed a joint press statement at Hyderabad House, New Delhi, after holding bilateral talks.

Discussing the partnership between both the countries, PM Modi said, "today we discussed every important aspect of US-India partnership, be it defence and security, energy strategic partnership, trade or people to people ties. The strengthening in defence ties between India and the US is an important aspect of our partnership."

Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US

During his media address with President Trump, the Prime Minister also briefly discussed the Defence and Internal security deal between both the countries and also spoke about both the countries strengthening their efforts to fight terrorism.

Elaborating on trade ties between both the nations, PM Modi also announced a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between both the countries. "This relationship is among the most important partnerships of the 21st century. And so today President Trump and I have decided to take our relationship to the level of Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," he said.

"Our trade has seen double-digit growth and has become more balanced. This is largely due to President Trump's work. Our commerce ministers have spoken constructively and we are agreed that our teams must give a legal framework to a trade deal," the Prime Minister added.

Fight against organised crime and drug trafficking

Discussing a new mechanism to deal with serious problems like narco-terrorism and drug trafficking, PM Modi said, " President Trump has prioritized the fight against the drugs and Opioid crisis. Today we have also agreed on a new mechanism regarding serious problems like drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and organized crime."

Indo-American cooperation

PM Modi also emphasized Indo-American cooperation and growth. He stated that the cooperation between both the nations is based on the common democratic values and objectives, and how the cooperation is important for the rule-based international order in Indo-Pacific and global commons.

"The most important foundation of this special friendship between India and America is our people-to-people relations. Whether it is professionals or students, Indian Diaspora has been the biggest contributor to this in the US," the Prime Minister stated.

'Unprecedented and Historic welcome at Motera'- PM Modi

Talking about the success of the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Indo-US relations to be 'people-centric.' "President Trump's unprecedented and historic welcome at Motera stadium yesterday will be remembered forever. Yesterday, it became clear again that the affiliation of America and India are not just between two governments, but are people-driven and people-centric."

