PM Modi Announces India's Target To Rollout 6G By 2030, Lauds Country's Growth In Tech

With the 5G network set to be launched in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the country can expect the rollout of 6G by 2030. Hinting that the Indian government has already made plans for the same, PM Modi said that India is targeting the rollout of 6G telecom by end of this decade. He was speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) event when he made the announcement.

Speaking at the TRAI event, PM Narendra Modi said the task force has already started working on the rollout of the 6G network. Speaking on the plausible launch of the network, the PM asserted that the launch of the 5G and 6G would offer people faster internet speeds along with the opportunity for economic progress. He further noted India’s rapid growth from 3G to 4G and now, towards 5G and 6G.

“By the end of this decade, we will be able to launch 6G services, our task force is working on it. Our efforts will help our start-ups to become global champions in the telecom sector and 5G technology,” PM Modi said while addressing the TRAI event. He then emphasised on the need to push out faster networks and said that it would help offer greater growth in terms of agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, and logistics.

5G tech will contribute USD 450 bn to Indian economy

Meanwhile, highlighting the role of the telecom sector in the progress of the country, PM Modi said that the 5G technology will contribute USD 450 bn to the Indian economy. Addressing the TRAI event, the PM said, “It is estimated that in the coming time, 5G will contribute USD 450 bn to the Indian economy. This will not only accelerate internet speed but also boost development and employment.”

PM Modi further launched a 5G Test Bed, developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by a total of eight institutes led by IIT Madras. “5G Test Bed is an important step towards the country’s self-reliance on critical and modern technology in the telecom sector. The 5G technology is also going to bring positive changes in the governance of the country, ease of living and ease of doing business. This will boost growth in every sector including agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and logistics. This will also create many employment opportunities,” the PM further added.

Speaking about the need for faster networks, the PM said that connectivity in the 21st century will determine the pace of progress of the country. He went on to add that every village in the country today is being connected with optical fibre. “Before 2014, even 100 Gram Panchayats in India were not connected to optical fibre connectivity. Today broadband connectivity has reached about 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats,” he said while claiming that India is the fastest expanding country in the world in terms of internet users.

(With ANI inputs)

