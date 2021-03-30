PM Modi Announces New Edition Of 'Exam Warriors' To Help Students Remain 'stress Free'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday the new edition of 'Exam Warriors' was updated by him. He informed that the new edition has been enriched with valuable new mantras for student, parents and teachers. He asked students-- who are about to face their annual exams, to become a warrior and not a worrier. The new edition is available at all retail stores as well as on online platforms. The Exam Warriors module is also available on the NaMo App.

'Stress-free examination': PM Modi

In a series of tweet, PM Modi said as the exam season begins, the book reaffirms the need to remain stress-free before an exam.

Prime Minister also informed that in order to make exam preparation fun, there are many interactive activities for students as well as for the parents.



'Let us all help youngsters as they appear for their examinations': PM Modi

PM also said that substantive new parts have been added to the edition that would especially interest the parents and teachers.

The new edition of #ExamWarriors has been enriched with valuable inputs from students, parents and teachers.



Substantive new parts have been added that would especially interest the parents and teachers.



Let us all help our youngsters as they appear for their examinations! pic.twitter.com/2FmDtNpgGH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2021

PM Modi launched this edition ahead of class 10 and 12 board exams for most state boards and both central board examination. The book consists of interactive illustrations, exercises and various activities. The book also aims at the importance of stress-free examinations by prioritizing knowledge rather than focusing on marks. Due to the COVID pandemic, this year PM said that he himself took out some time, and added many new mantras in the exam warrior book.

Pariksha Pe Charcha

PM Modi annually holds interaction session with the students, parents, teachers, and other stakeholders before the exams. Like every other year, this year also 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students will be held in the month of March, but due to pandemic, it will be held virtually. Over 13.94 lakh people have registered to appear in the session--

10.39 lakh students,

2.62 lakh are teachers

0. 93 lakh are parents

(Image Credits: PTI/@narendramodi)