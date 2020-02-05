PM Modi Announces "Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra" Trust For Ayodhya Mandir; Details Here

Prime Minister Modi on the floor of the Lower House announced the composition of the scheme for the development of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya called-- 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra.' On Wednesday, PM Modi said that the scheme would oversee the construction of the Ram Temple, nearly three months since the Supreme Court verdict on the decade-old case.

PM Modi said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra.' As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the Cabinet has prepared a detailed plan for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. As per the direction of the top Court, a proposal for Ram JanmBhoomi Tirath Kshetra has been passed by the Cabinet."

Here's everything that PM Modi announced:

The trust formed by the Centre will deal with the construction of Ram Temple and issues related to it, independently.

The Uttar Pradesh government has given its approval to provide 5 acres of land for the Sunni Waqf Board, as per the instructions of the Supreme Court.

Pertaining to the 'large number' of pilgrims expected to visit the holy site, the government decided the authorised land, that is around 67.703 acres, and comprises of an inside and outside courtyard, will be transferred to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Ayodhya Verdict

Putting an end to the decades-old case, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in November, ruled unanimously in favour of building a Ram Temple in the disputed site. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram Temple at the site. The court had directed the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

Ranjan Gogoi, the Chief Justice of India presiding over the panel of judges, said it was not the court’s job to rule on faith or politics, but that "as a secular institution (it) should uphold all faiths and religions."

