Following the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre is set to revoke the three contentious farm laws, a member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Bhopal Singh, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister. The elated SKM representative said, "We won the fight."

Welcoming PM Modi's announcement with open arms, the SKM member said, "I am so thankful to the PM. We are thankful to PM Modi. We want to shower flowers on him."

'Want protesting farmers to head back home and resume farming': SKM member

Reacting to the withdrawal of the contentious farm laws, SKM member Gopal Singh hailed the Indian Prime Minister and said that the farmers have won the fight and appealed to protesting farmers to return to their homes.

"The Prime Minister we had said bad things to... we want to shower flowers on him. We welcome the decision," he said. "We (SKM) want the protesting farmers at state borders to head back home and resume farming," he added.

The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organisations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repealing of the three farm laws passed by Parliament last year.

PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws

SKM's gratitude comes after Prime Minister Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament.

He made the declaration amid massive protests by farmers at the Delhi borders for nearly a year. Addressing the people of the country on the occasion of Gurparab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return home to their families.

Centre's farm laws

In September 2020, the Indian Parliament had passed three farm laws that led to wide-scale protests from opposition parties and farmers; unions for over a year. The three laws include the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aimed at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 aimed to protect and empower farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specified that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils would be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Six states - Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi - had passed resolutions in their respective Assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.