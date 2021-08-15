Last Updated:

Prefix: Independence Day PM Modi Announces Rs 100 Lakh Cr 'Gati Shakti' Master Plan For India's Infra Development

PM Gati Shakti masterplan, a 100 lakh crores project, will be a holistic plan for national infrastructure improvement that will help local manufacturers.

Written By
Vishnu V V

IMAGE: TWITTER/PTI


As India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15, PM Narendra Modi announced the 'PM Gati Shakti Masterplan'. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday, PM Modi said that the Rs 100-lakh crore national masterplan will make a foundation for revamping the country's infrastructure. Urging citizens to work together towards the infrastructural development of the country, he also announced improved railway services to boost India’s connectivity. 

PM Modi lays out 'PM Gati Shakti Masterplan' 

Making the massive announcement of Gati Shakti masterplan, PM Modi said that the project will be of Rs 100 lakh crores and will be a holistic plan for national infrastructure improvement. The PM said that Gati Shakti will break the silos, cross all hurdles, cut travel time and boost industrial productivity. He further added that the plan will make investors more competitive.

Further explaining the plan, PM Modi asserted that the holistic approach for development will create new jobs and bring in employment opportunities for the youth. The PM, during his speech, also said that weak infrastructure yields loss to the speed of progress. He stressed the importance of developing technology for growth. "Gati Shakti will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones," the PM said, adding that plan will ensure world-class manufacturing of products for companies in India.

READ | Independence Day: PM Modi affirms commitment to reservation & development of all regions

India gets 75 Vande Bharat trains on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced the implementation of improved waterways, seaplane connectivity and railways in the country. PM Modi, during Independence speech, announced that India will get 75 Vande Bharat trains to connect to all parts of the country. The PM drew parallel for the service with the Udan Scheme for flights and said that it will help connect India's far-flung areas.

READ | 'Development visible in J&K, preparations for assembly polls underway': PM Modi

"The country has resolved that 75 Vande Bharat trains will be connecting every corner of the country in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence," PM Modi said. "Today the speed at which new airports are being built in the country, the UDAN scheme connecting far-flung areas is also unprecedented," he added. Terming the day as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," PM Modi paid tribute to freedom fighters on the occasion.

READ | WATCH: PM Modi applauds India's Olympians at the Red Fort; says ‘you've inspired youth’

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ PTI)

READ | Independence Day: PM Modi explains why 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' is significant
READ | PM Modi charts India's path for next 25 years; coins 'Sabka Saath, Vikas, Vishwas, Prayas'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND