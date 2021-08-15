As India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15, PM Narendra Modi announced the 'PM Gati Shakti Masterplan'. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday, PM Modi said that the Rs 100-lakh crore national masterplan will make a foundation for revamping the country's infrastructure. Urging citizens to work together towards the infrastructural development of the country, he also announced improved railway services to boost India’s connectivity.

PM Modi lays out 'PM Gati Shakti Masterplan'

Making the massive announcement of Gati Shakti masterplan, PM Modi said that the project will be of Rs 100 lakh crores and will be a holistic plan for national infrastructure improvement. The PM said that Gati Shakti will break the silos, cross all hurdles, cut travel time and boost industrial productivity. He further added that the plan will make investors more competitive.

Further explaining the plan, PM Modi asserted that the holistic approach for development will create new jobs and bring in employment opportunities for the youth. The PM, during his speech, also said that weak infrastructure yields loss to the speed of progress. He stressed the importance of developing technology for growth. "Gati Shakti will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones," the PM said, adding that plan will ensure world-class manufacturing of products for companies in India.

India gets 75 Vande Bharat trains on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced the implementation of improved waterways, seaplane connectivity and railways in the country. PM Modi, during Independence speech, announced that India will get 75 Vande Bharat trains to connect to all parts of the country. The PM drew parallel for the service with the Udan Scheme for flights and said that it will help connect India's far-flung areas.

"The country has resolved that 75 Vande Bharat trains will be connecting every corner of the country in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence," PM Modi said. "Today the speed at which new airports are being built in the country, the UDAN scheme connecting far-flung areas is also unprecedented," he added. Terming the day as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," PM Modi paid tribute to freedom fighters on the occasion.

