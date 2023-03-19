PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia To Kin Of Deceased In Secunderabad Fire

Days after six people, including four women, were killed after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial complex in Telangana's Secunderabad, Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday visited the Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad and informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Inspecting the scene along with the officials, the Union Minister said, “There has been an increase in fire incidents in the Secunderabad constituency. We have requested the GHMC, local administration, and state government to take special precautions to stop these accidents. This is the 14th such incident. There have been 3 incidents in the area recently and around 29 people have lost their lives in these accidents.”

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives of 6 people in the fire accident at Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad.



My condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the early recovery of those injured. — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) March 17, 2023

PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Extending his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the Swapnalok Complex fire incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to each of the kin of the six deceased. He further announced an amount of Rs 50 thousand to people who suffered injuries.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased in the tragedies in Chandausi and Secunderabad. Those injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 17, 2023

6 die of asphyxiation

At least six people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial complex in Secunderabad in Telangana. The fire occurred at Swapnalok Complex and the victims reportedly died of asphyxiation after inhaling thick smoke caused by the fire.

"Six people have died so far, including four women. These people were inside when the fire broke out. By the time they were taken out, they were critical and were declared dead in the hospital. We've also rescued 7 people," said North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi.