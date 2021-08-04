PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-gratia For Next Of Kin Of People Killed In West Bengal Floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to flood in parts of West Bengal. According to the Prime Minister Office (PMO) statement, the injured would be provided with Rs. 50,000. "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to flooding in parts of West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO tweeted.

The flood in the state is said to have occurred due to the release of excess water from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dam.

PM Modi speaks to Bengal CM, assures all possible help

Earlier in the day, while taking stock of the West Bengal floods, PM Modi spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and assured her to provide all possible help from the Centre to mitigate the flood situation.

During a phone call with the Prime Minister, CM Mamata Banerjee complained that excess release of water from DVC led to a man-made flood in Bengal. The Bengal Chief Minister said that despite raising the issue to PM Modi and DVC in 2015, the works of renovation, up-gradation, and modernisation and increasing the water holding capacity of the DVC dam by around 1.2 lakh acre-feet had never been addressed.

At least 15 people died, and lakhs were rendered homeless or marooned, as the flood situation in six districts of West Bengal aggravated on Tuesday, while torrential rains pummelled the Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh, affecting 1,171 villages.

Earlier on Saturday, the DVC had said that the storage facilities at Panchet and Maithon dams had reached their capacities due to heavy inflow of water from upstream Jharkhand, and discharge under such circumstances was "unavoidable".

Image Credit: PTI