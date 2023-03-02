PM Modi Announces 'Startup Bridge' Between India & Italy, Places Focus On Bilateral Boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of a startup bridge between India and Italy. He said that both nations have laid special emphasis on increasing cooperation in areas like renewable energy, green hydrogen, information technology, semiconductors, telecom and space. Prime minister Narendra Modi made these remarks after his meet with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Both the leaders met at Hyderabad house in New Delhi.

India and Italy are currently celebrating the 75th anniversary of their bilateral relations. PM Modi said that both nations have decided to give the status of a strategic partnership to India-Italy relations. The Prime Minister said that both nations are further strengthening their economic ties, and that Make in India and self-reliant campaigns are opening up immense investment opportunities in India.

Fight against terrorism and separatism

The Prime Minister also said that both nations are walking shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and separatism. He also said that they will be discussing in detail how this cooperation can further strengthen ties between both nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about the Ukraine-Russia conflict and said India is fully prepared to contribute to any peace process. He welcomed Italy's active participation in the Indo-Pacific region, saying that the move will help in identifying concrete themes for enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

On the other hand, the Italian PM spoke on the bilateral ties between both countries in the areas of defence and security, economy and technology.

Italy has been closely following the European Union’s Indo-pacific strategy and is ready to participate in it militarily as well as economically, she said. In her visit to India, the Italian Prime Minister is being accompanied by her deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajan. This meeting will define a strong set of bilateral ties between the two nations.

Prime minister Modi also said that both nations have decided to make an action plan. He said that by this, they will be able to showcase diversity, history, science and technology, innovation and sporting achievements of both countries on the global stage.