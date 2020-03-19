PM Modi Announces Formation Of COVID-19 Economic Task Force Under Finance Ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation about the Coronavirus pandemic. During his address, PM Modi spoke about the impact of the pandemic on the Indian economy and announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

"The global pandemic is affecting the economy as well. Keeping in mind the economic challenges, the Government of India under the Finance Ministry has decided to form a COVID-19 Economic Task Force. This task force will stay in touch with all stakeholders and will take appropriate decisions based on the feedback. It will ensure that it will take steps to reduce the burden on the economy," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi issues 'Janta Curfew'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

"Today, I ask you all for your support to implement the Janta Curfew. Janta Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew," the Prime Minister said.

