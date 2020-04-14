PM Modi Issues Clarion Call For India's Young Scientists To Develop A Coronavirus Vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday appealed to the young scientists in the country to come forward and help fight the coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi urged the scientists to take initiatives to make COVID-19 vaccines.

In his speech PM said, "Today India may have limited resources, but I have a special request to the young scientists of India that for the welfare of the world. For human welfare, come forward. Take the initiative to make the Corona vaccine."

At the time of publishing, the most promising noises towards such a Coronavirus vaccine have been made at Oxford in the UK, with a team of researchers pegging September as a prospective timeframe, with an 80% likelihood.

Further in his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. "I extend my gratitude to you people. Our Constitution talks about 'We the people' and we are giving the greatest gift to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by fighting against COVID-19." The Prime Minister then announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.

PM Modi's 7-point mantra for India to defeat Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spelled out a seven-point mantra as he announced an extension of India's Coronavirus lockdown until May 3, as he addressed the nation on Tuesday.

1. Take care of those in the family who already have a history of health issues, and the elderly

2. Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed. Use homemade face masks mandatorily.

3. In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH ministry's advisory

4. To stop the spread of COVID, download Aarogya Setu mobile app and encourage others to do so as well

5. Try to help the poor as much as possible, especially with food

6. Don't layoff employees during the lockdown period

7. Salute the COVID warriors and help them

