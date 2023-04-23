PM Modi Appreciates India Gaining 16 Places In World Bank's Logistic Performance Index

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over India's "spectacular rise" of 16 places in the World Bank's Logistic Performance Index, saying it will "make our business more competitive."

"An encouraging trend, powered by our reforms and focus on improving logistics infrastructure these gains will reduce costs and make our businesses more competitive," the PM tweeted.

PM Modi's reply came in response to a tweet from Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who had stated,"Spectacular Rise in Logistics Performance!". The tweet shared by Goyal showed a picture attached that mentioned that India has climbed 16 places in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index in eight years. While India stood at 54th in 2014, it jumped to 38th in 2022.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is set to undertake a two-day tour covering over 5000 km in various parts of the country in 36 hours starting April 24, during which he will attend eight programmes and travel to seven different cities. Starting from the national capital on April 24, PM Modi will first travel to Madhya Pradesh. After that, he will go to Kerala in the South, which will be followed by his sojourn to the Union Territory in the West, and then return to Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

"PM will start the journey in the morning of April 24. He will travel from Delhi to Khajuraho, covering a distance of around 500 kilometres. From Khajuraho, he will travel to Rewa, where he will participate in the National Panchayati Day programme. After this, he will come back to Khajuraho, covering a distance of around 280 km in the to-and-from journey. From Khajuraho, he will travel to Kochi, covering an aerial distance of about 1700 kilometres, to participate in the Yucam conference," per the statement released by PM Modi's office.

"Next morning, the PM will travel from Kochi to Thiruvanthapuram, covering a distance of about 190 km. Here, he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express and also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects. From here, he will travel to Silvassa via Surat, covering about 1570 kilometres. There, he will visit NAMO Medical College and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects," they added.

Also, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Daman for the inauguration of the Devka seafront; after this, he will go to Surat, covering around 110 kilometres. From Surat, he will travel back to Delhi, adding another 940 km to his travel schedule," they said.



(With Inputs from ANI)