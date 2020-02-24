PM Modi Lauds Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner's Work In His Speech At Motera Stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large gathering at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday at the 'Namaste Trump' event. In his speech, PM Modi appreciated President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner for the steps taken by the two in their respective fields. Both, Ivanka and Jared are senior advisors to President Trump.

PM Modi calls upon the First Family

During his speech, PM Modi recalled Ivanka Trump's last trip to India in 2017 and mentioned how she had told him then that she would like to visit India again. "I am happy that today you are once again amongst us and I welcome you."

While leaving the stadium after the event, Ivanka was surrounded by security personnel, and when asked about the event, she said it was 'spectacular.'

Ivanka Trump visited the country in 2017 to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad. During her visit in November 2017, she met PM Modi, the then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the then ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar. Ivanka Trump also delivered a keynote address at the event.

Addressing Jared, he said, "It's your uniqueness that you like to stay away from the limelight but the work that you do has a big influence and has far-reaching impact. When we last met, you mentioned a lot about your Indian friends. Seeing you here and meeting you today over here gives me a lot of joy."

Trumps to visit Taj Mahal in Agra

President Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, the Trumps will travel to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal at sunset before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

On the morning of February 25, the President and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi.

