PM Modi Apprises Farmers On His Govt's Undertakings, Says He's Privileged To Address Them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a rally at Tumakuru in Karnataka. During his rally in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and also distributed Krishi Karman Awards to the farmers.

LIVE: PM Modi distributes Krishi Karman Awards in Tumkur, Karnataka. #PMWithFarmers https://t.co/IeE7YVBVjv — BJP (@BJP4India) January 2, 2020

Calling it a big achievement, PM Modi highlighted how under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, money was directly deposited in the account of 8 crore farmers.

PM Modi in Tumakuru: Today, under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, money has been deposited in the account of the 8 croreth farmer. Also, today in this program, total Rs. 12,000 cr have been deposited in the account of 6 crore farmer families across country. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/CnokRU0HBi — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

On Irrigation Schemes

Talking about how irrigation schemes used to be stuck, PM Modi said, "Irrigation schemes stuck for decades, soil health cards and all other schemes were taken keeping the welfare of farmers in mind. Our Govt also increased MSP by 1.5 times, in line with the demands of the farmers of the country.

E-NAM and cold storage facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the e-mandi system. "We are not only solving your current problems but are also helping towards your better future. We have made arrangements so farmers can sell their produce at any e-mandi across the country through the e-NAM network. We've also made facilities for cold storage."

PM Modi on development of farmers

In his Tumakuru address, PM Modi spoke about the availability of various facilities for farmers including providing premium quality seeds, depositing money into the bank account, etc. He also spoke about the immunization program for the cattle of farmers. "We've started an immunization program for the cattle of farmers to ensure they do not have to spend a lot of money. We've also started PM KUSUM so that the food-creators can also become energy-producers."

