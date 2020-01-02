The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi Apprises Farmers On His Govt's Undertakings, Says He's Privileged To Address Them

General News

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday addressed the farmers at a rally in Karnataka. During his address he spoke about the work done by the NDA government for farmers

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a rally at Tumakuru in Karnataka. During his rally in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and also distributed Krishi Karman Awards to the farmers. 

Calling it a big achievement, PM Modi highlighted how under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, money was directly deposited in the account of 8 crore farmers. 

READ | PM Modi tears into Congress & friends' silence on Pakistan's persecution of minorities

On Irrigation Schemes 

Talking about how irrigation schemes used to be stuck, PM Modi said, "Irrigation schemes stuck for decades, soil health cards and all other schemes were taken keeping the welfare of farmers in mind. Our Govt also increased MSP by 1.5 times, in line with the demands of the farmers of the country.

E-NAM and cold storage facility 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the e-mandi system. "We are not only solving your current problems but are also helping towards your better future. We have made arrangements so farmers can sell their produce at any e-mandi across the country through the e-NAM network. We've also made facilities for cold storage."

READ | Congress cooks up 'Biryani' response after PM Modi's fiery attack on its silence over Pak

PM Modi on development of farmers 

In his Tumakuru address, PM Modi spoke about the availability of various facilities for farmers including providing premium quality seeds, depositing money into the bank account, etc. He also spoke about the immunization program for the cattle of farmers. "We've started an immunization program for the cattle of farmers to ensure they do not have to spend a lot of money. We've also started PM KUSUM so that the food-creators can also become energy-producers." 

READ | Former Karnataka CMs hit out at PM over Karnataka visit

READ | PM Modi pays tribute to Shri Guru Gobind Singh on Prakash Parv

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONG DIGS UP SAVARKAR MENTION
MISTRY'S RETURN: WHAT TATA TOLD SC
PM'S RESPECT-FILLED GESTURE
'INAPPROPRIATE' JOKE ON THUNBERG
GERARD BUTLER IN INDIA
NRC, INTERNAL AFFAIR:MEA TO B'DESH