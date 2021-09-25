PM Modi Apprises UNGA Of Indigenous DNA & Nasal COVID Vaccines, Invites Top Manufacturers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to all vaccine manufacturers from across the world to make vaccines in India. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, September 25. PM Modi highlighted that India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine that can be administered to anyone above the age of 12 years. He further noted that an mRNA vaccine is in the final stages of development, while a nasal vaccine is also being manufactured in the country

"We are putting all the effort in vaccine development and manufacturing. India has developed vaccines for 12-year-olds and is working towards developing nasal vaccines. Today, I extend an invitation to all vaccine manufacturers from across the world to make vaccines in India," said PM Modi in his UNGA address.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that India has resumed vaccine export to needy countries around the world. "No matter which country is in need of vaccines, our democratic values inspire Indian doctors, innovators, engineers to keep serving mankind," said PM Modi.

He also stated that India's vaccine platform Co-WIN offers digital support to access millions of vaccine doses every day. Notably, India has administered a cumulative number of 84,89,29,160 vaccine doses to beneficiaries. Over the past 24 hours, 71,04,051 jabs of COVID vaccines were administered across the country.

The Central Government had announced on Thursday that 66% of the country’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, whereas 23% has received both doses of the vaccine.

'India resumed vaccine export to keep up its responsibility': PM

PM Modi also noted that India has resumed sending vaccines across the world, keeping its responsibility towards humanity

Moreover, India is set to resume the export of surplus novel Coronavirus vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative from October. The Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the Government of India will receive more than 30 crore vaccine doses in October and the number will rise to 100 crores in the next three months as Biological E and other companies are bringing their vaccines into the market. He said that the excess supply of vaccines will be used to fulfil India's commitment towards the world for the collective fight against COVID.

Vaccine Maitri is a humanitarian initiative undertaken by the Indian Government to provide COVID vaccines to countries around the world. The initiative commenced on January 20, 2021. As of May 9, 2021, India had shipped around 66.3 million vaccines. Of these, over 10 million doses were gifted to 47 nations by the government.

(Image: ANI)