PM Modi Approves Increase In MSPs Of Mandated Kharif Crops For Marketing Season 2021-22

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22. To ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce, the government has increased the MSP of Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22.

Minimum Support Price increase of various Kharif crops

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sesame (Rs. 452 per quintal) followed by tur and urad (Rs. 300 per quintal each). In the case of groundnut and niger seed, there has been an increase of Rs 275 per quintal and Rs 235 per quintal respectively in comparison to last year. The differential remuneration is aimed at encouraging crop diversification.

The expected returns to farmers over their cost of production are estimated to be highest in the case of Bajra (85%) followed by urad (65%), and tur (62%). While for the rest of the crops, return to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at least 50%.

Modi government follows Swaminathan Committee

The Modi government has increased the MSPs of mandated Kharif crops to help farmers profit 50% more than the production costs. The decision was made in accordance with the Swaminathan Committee's C2 formula of calculating the cost of cultivation includes the imputed cost of capital and the rent on the land to give farmers 50% returns. This formula was adopted by PM Modi in his first term of governance too. In the following years, PM Modi has aimed to facilitate farmers to achieve 100% production returns.

Farmers' protest and MSP

The farmers of the Nation have protested a long time to legalise MSP for all crops and scrap the three farm laws. But, the government has stated that making Minimum Support Price (MSP) legal for all crops will put a burden of Rs 17 lakh crore on the government exchequer annually. The figure was calculated on the basis of the total production and MSP declared by the Centre for 23 crops that covered over 80 per cent of India’s total agricultural production.

