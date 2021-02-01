PM Modi approves Rs. 2.55 cr for treatment of patients in Asansol, Babul Supriyo thanks

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babul Supriyo has been actively helping out patients in his constituency as a part of his responsibility as a Member of Parliament of Asansol Constituency. The actor-politician arranged funds for patients from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. He informed that he had helped 163 critically ill poor patients of his constituency for treatment worth Rs 2.55 crore through the assistance provided.

Babul Supriyo conveys gratitude to PM Modi

While not all MPs, MLAs and corporators share details of their work on social media, Babul Supriyo has been regularly providing updates on social media. The politician can be seen conveying his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon the approval from the Prime Minister’s Office for the grant of the amount for treatment.

On Monday, he shared that Rs 1.50 lakh was provided for cancer treatment from the PM’s National Relief Fund. Supriyo conveyed his 'heartfelt gratitude’ to PM Modi.

My heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji for honouring my request and granting a sum of Rs. 2,25,000/- to a patient residing at Upper Chelidanga, Asansol for her Cancer Treatment at

Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata. Get Well Soon 💐 pic.twitter.com/oXrRlU8Ggc — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 29, 2021

Three days ago, he had also informed of Rs 2.25 lakh being approved for the cancer treatment of another patient. Supriyo shared that overall Rs 2.55 crore was approved for 163 critically ill poor patients.

Total grant from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for medical treatment received as of now is Rs. 2.55 Crore for 163 critically ill poor patients of Asansol. https://t.co/3WqTWrK8Io — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) February 1, 2021

The politician has been doing so on this initiative and has been doing so for the last few years, having even arranged for heart surgeries and more.

BJP’s Bengal push

The BJP is currently involved in the campaigning for the Bengal assembly elections slated for later this year. Home Minister Amit Shah recently held rallies in Bengal, while Babul Supriyo, has also been attacking Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee over various issues. Recently, he had shared his delight on sharing the frame with PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Governor West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at the Parakram Diwas celebrations in memory of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

