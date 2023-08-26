PM Modi, In Bengaluru To Meet ISRO Scientists, Explains Why CM Did Not Receive Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangalore early Saturday morning at 5:50 AM to meet the team of scientists behind the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission at ISRO. Explaining the absence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the HAL airport to welcome his arrival, PM Modi said he had requested the Governor and the Chief Minister not to follow protocol, and "they supported us".

The statement by the Prime Minister implied his intention to avoid the politicization of his meeting with ISRO's scientists, whom he felicitated today. Political flags were also not seen anywhere during his visit. Earlier, senior BJP leaders instructed supporters not to wave party flags or chant the party's slogan. The only flag spotted during the PM's visit was the tricolor.

PM Modi's statement comes after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said yesterday that the Karnataka Chief Minister had reportedly been barred from receiving the Prime Minister at the airport, "going against protocol".

'Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan'

During his address to the people of Bengaluru upon arrival at HAL airport, PM Modi appended the inclusion of 'Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan' within the traditional patriotic chants of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan." This addition highlights the significance of science and discovery. This is not the first time the PM has emphasized science and discovery. The addition was first heard during his August 15, 2022 speech.

In his brief five-minute address to the gathered crowd, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the scientific community, stating, "Scientists of our country have given an incredible gift to us." He also drew attention to the massive crowd present at the airport, drawing parallels with similar enthusiastic receptions he received in Greece and Johannesburg, noting, "The sight of this crowd is reminiscent of what I've seen in Greece and Johannesburg."

PM Modi explained the reason behind his visit to Bangalore immediately after his Greece trip, stating, "I was not here during the time of the Chandrayaan landing, so I decided to come to Bangalore first."

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude for the people's overwhelming presence, sharing,"It's really surprising that all of you are here, even kids, so early in the morning."

After his address, PM Modi proceeded towards ISRO's headquaters, with a planned route covering 24 km from HAL Airport to the ISRO office. The route included iconic landmarks such as the Old Airport, Trinity Circle, Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Chalukya Circle, Ballari Road, Windsor Manor, and Cauvery Junction. He continued his journey via Sankey Road, Yeshwanthpur, and Tumkur Road through Jalahalli Cross to reach the Peenya ISRO office.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah felicitated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and congratulated scientists at ISRO headquarters for Chandrayaan-3's successful Moon landing on August 24. He praised ISRO's global recognition and hoped for future lunar and solar triumphs. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also hailed scientists' efforts during his visit, calling them the 'pride of the country.'