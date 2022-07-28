PM Modi Arrives In Gujarat, Set To Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 1,000 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday and is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkantha. He was greeted by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with other dignitaries at the airport, informed the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

According to the information shared by Prime Minister's Office, after laying the foundation stone of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkantha, PM Modi will then travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at JLN Indoor Stadium at around 6 PM. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to travel to Tamil Nadu on July 29, to attend the 42nd Convocation of Anna University.

Thereafter, he will return to Gujarat on Friday to visit GIFT city in Gandhinagar, where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects by 4 PM.

PM Modi's itinerary for Gujarat visit

The Prime Minister will visit Sabar Dairy, and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore on Thursday, July 28. These projects will empower local farmers and milk producers and will help them increase their income. This will also give a boost to the rural economy in the region.

Further, he will inaugurate the Powder Plant at Sabar Dairy with a capacity of around 120 metric tonnes per day (MTPD). The total cost of the entire project is more than Rs 300 crore. informed PMO. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Aseptic Milk Packaging Plant at Sabar Dairy and will lay the foundation stone of the Sabar Cheese and Whey Drying Plant Project.

Then on July 29, PM Modi will visit GIFT City in Gandhinagar. GIFT city (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) was envisaged as an integrated hub for financial and technology services not just for India but for the world. Thereafter, he is scheduled to launch India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), which is the country’s first International Bullion Exchange in GIFT-IFSC. He will also launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect.

PM Modi's itinerary for Tamil Nadu's visit

The 44th Chess Olympiad will witness a grand inauguration on July 28 as Prime Minister will declare it open in a launch programme organised at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai, said PMO. Notably, the 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai from July 28 to August 9, 2022.

The Prime Minister is then set to attend the 42nd Convocation of prestigious Anna University in Chennai on July 29. During the programme, he will award gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.