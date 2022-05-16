PM Modi Arrives In Nepal's Lumbini On Buddha Purnima; Receives Warm Welcome By Nepal PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Nepal's Lumbini on the occasion of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima. PM Modi, who arrived at the birthplace of Lord Buddha was welcomed by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba. After his arrival, the PM offered his prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple along with Deuba.

Beginning his brief Nepal visit, PM Modi headed to the sacred Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini. Having been welcomed in Lumbini, by a top delegation, PM Modi took to his Twitter handle to update on his visit. “Landed in Nepal. Happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the special occasion of Buddha Purnima. Looking forward to the programmes in Lumbini,” PM Modi tweeted.

Landed in Nepal. Happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the special occasion of Buddha Purnima. Looking forward to the programmes in Lumbini. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022

PM Modi arrives in Nepal

Marking the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, PM Modi along with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba visited the sacred Mayadevi temple in Lumbini and offered their prayers. “I would like to thank PM @SherBDeuba for the warm welcome in Lumbini,” PM Modi further said in a tweet amid his one-day visit to the Himalayan nation.

I would like to thank PM @SherBDeuba for the warm welcome in Lumbini. pic.twitter.com/9rkmi2297o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022

PM Modi, Nepal's PM Deuba and his spouse Dr Arzu Rana Deuba also paid their respects at the Marker Stone inside the Maya Devi temple premises, which pinpoints the exact birth spot of Lord Buddha. After this, the two PMs went ahead to attend the pooja conducted as per Buddhist rituals.

PM Modi also lit a butter lamp in front of the Ashokan Pillar adjacent to Mahamaya Devi Temple, which was erected by Emperor Ashoka in 249 BC, bears the first epigraphic evidence of Lumbini being the birthplace of Lord Buddha and visit the Bodhi tree, gifted by PM Modi during his 2014 visit. It is said that PM Modi will also offer prayers to Lord Buddha at the Mahaparinirvana Temple in Kushinagar, later today.

PM Modi lays foundation stone of India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage

Late on, PM Modi performed Bhoomi Poojan to lay the foundation stone of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage, being built at the initiative of the International Buddhist Confederation, New Delhi. Earlier the MEA had said that PM Modi would also be attending the 2566th Buddha Jayanti Celebration and address a large gathering of people from Nepal and India, including Buddhist scholars and monks here.

Meanwhile, a bilateral meeting between the two leaders is also scheduled to undertake a comprehensive review of recent agreements. Some MoUs on cooperation in cultural and educational sectors between the two countries are expected to be exchanged. Nepal PM Deuba will be hosting a lunch in the honour of PM Modi and his delegation, around which further talks take place.

Topics around multi-dimensional bilateral ties founded on the age-old connection of history, culture, tradition and religion are expected to be discussed between the two PMs during the visit. In a statement on Sunday, PM Modi had said that he was looking forward to meeting Deuba after their "productive" discussions last month. It is pertinent to note that this is the prime minister's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014. PM Modi and his entourage arrived at the Himalayan nation on a special Indian Air Force helicopter from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

(With ANI/ PTI inputs)

Image: ANI