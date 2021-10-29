Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning (IST) landed in Rome to take part in G20 Italy Summit. As soon as the Prime Minister landed at Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome, he was seen greeting the Government representatives with folded hands. The summit is scheduled from October 30-31. PM Modi will also hold a meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi.

PM Modi lands in Italy, to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders' Summit of COP-26.



Tweeting on the update, PM Modi said the G20 Summit is 'an important forum to deliberate on key global issues'.

Landed in Rome to take part in the @g20org Summit, an important forum to deliberate on key global issues. I also look forward to other programmes through this visit to Rome.

Indian ambassador to Italy says PM's visit will enhance ties

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked upon his visit to Itali, ambassador Neena Malhotra said that this will further hail the relationship between India and Italy while acknowledging the bond between the two countries has enhanced in the past few years on trade and economic grounds and are crucial. She also informed that PM Modi's visit to Italy will be the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Rome in almost 12 years. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and PM Modi recently had a telephonic conversation as well.

PM Modi's schedule in Rome

As per the Prime Ministers' Office (PMO0, India will 'take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic'. In this visit, PM Modi will also visit the Vatican City to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The Prime Minister will also meet with leaders of other partnering nations and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them. Following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on October 31, he will depart for Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) where he will be participating in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled ‘World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS).

PM Modi is also expected to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his first day of arrival in Rome, reported ANI. Prime Minister Modi will visit Piazza Gandhi in Rome with Ambassador Neena Malhotra to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi.