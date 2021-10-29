Last Updated:

'Look forward': PM Modi Arrives In Rome For G20 Summit; To Pay Tribute To Gandhi, Call On Pope Francis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as scheduled reached Rome on Friday morning (IST) and he is all set to participate in G20 Summit and other significant programmes.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning (IST) landed in Rome to take part in G20 Italy Summit. As soon as the Prime Minister landed at Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome, he was seen greeting the Government representatives with folded hands. The summit is scheduled from October 30-31. PM Modi will also hold a meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi.

Tweeting on the update, PM Modi said the G20 Summit is 'an important forum to deliberate on key global issues'. 

Indian ambassador to Italy says PM's visit will enhance ties

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked upon his visit to Itali, ambassador Neena Malhotra said that this will further hail the relationship between India and Italy while acknowledging the bond between the two countries has enhanced in the past few years on trade and economic grounds and are crucial. She also informed that PM Modi's visit to Italy will be the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Rome in almost 12 years. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and PM Modi recently had a telephonic conversation as well. 

READ | PM Modi's visit to Italy will further enhance bilateral ties: Ambassador Neena Malhotra

PM Modi's schedule in Rome

As per the Prime Ministers' Office (PMO0, India will 'take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic'. In this visit, PM Modi will also visit the Vatican City to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. 

The Prime Minister will also meet with leaders of other partnering nations and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them. Following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on October 31, he will depart for Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) where he will be participating in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled ‘World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS). 

READ | Breaking News live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Italy for G-20 Summit

PM Modi is also expected to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his first day of arrival in Rome, reported ANI. Prime Minister Modi will visit Piazza Gandhi in Rome with Ambassador Neena Malhotra to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi. 

READ | PM Modi to vouch for climate justice at COP26, cite 'changing goals' of developed nations
READ | PM Modi to attend G20 & COP26, cites India's excellent track record on climate change
READ | G20 Summit: PM Modi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Rome; meet the Pope in Vatican
Tags: PM Modi, G20 Summit, COP-26
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND