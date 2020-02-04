Solved Insurgency Problems, Ensured Peace In North East Through Bodo Accord: PM Modi

On Tuesday, sources reported that PM Modi met with some BJP MPs and asked them to reach out to the people to spread more awareness about the historic Bodo Accord of Assam. He stated that there was not enough public awareness about the Central government's success in combating insurgency and measures to ensure peace in the North East.

The Bodo Accord which was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal effectively called for the surrender of 1,550 terrorists along with 130 weapons on January 30.

In his talks with BJP MPs, the Prime Minister asked them that such accords, including the ones to settle BRU refugees needed to be brought to the forefront.

"The Prime Minister said that the central government was trying its level best to find a permanent solution to all insurgency operations in the North East on a priority basis," sources said.

'Big achievement': PM Modi

In a landmark achievement, the Government of India on January 27, had signed a tripartite agreement with members of all factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU). These Bodo groups in Assam had been demanding a separate state of Bodoland for the last 50 years. Their agitation had caused extensive violence and loss of hundreds of lives over the years.

PM Modi had addressed the greatness of this agreement while speaking at the National Cadet Corps rally at Cariappa ground when he called it a "big" achievement in ending the long-drawn Bodo crisis.

"Many terrorist groups had come up in the North East region, they did not believe in democracy and only believed in violence. A historic agreement with all factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) was signed. A big agreement has been reached regarding the Bodo crisis," Modi said

