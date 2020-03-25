'Take Pledge To Take Care Of 9 Poor Families During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on capable citizens to provide care and aid to at least nine poor families during the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown. He also asked people to feed the animals and look after them during the lockdown period. PM Modi was speaking during an interaction with citizens of Varanasi via video conferencing on Wednesday, his first public engagement after the announcement of the lockdown.

"There is an answer to Coronavirus — karuna (compassion). We can defeat Coronavirus by showing our karuna for the poor. Our society and culture have always promoted the spirit of compassion," the PM said. He went on to recite a poem from revered poet Kabirdas — 'Sayeen Itna Deejiye, Ja Mein Kutumb Samaye. Main Bhi Bhookha Na Rahun, Sadhu Na Bhookha Jaye (Give so much O God, suffice to envelop my clan. I should not suffer hunger, nor the visitor goes unfed)

PM Modi added, "Whoever has the capability, take the pledge to take care of nine families for 21 days, it will be a true 'Navratri'. Due to the lockdown, animals are also facing trouble. I appeal to people to take care of the animals around them."

PM busts myth on COVID-19

Prime Minister Modi also busted myths surrounding the coronavirus and appealed people to not fall for the myths and take proper precautions. He said, "If one likes something or if something suits a person, then they immediately accept it. Many times it so happens that people don't focus on important things. I appeal to people to come out of their misconceptions and understand the reality and seriousness of the situation. This disease does not discriminate, it affects both rich and poor and even those who exercise and are fit. So it does not matter what kind of lifestyle you have or what you eat."

Coronavirus lockdown

The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages — irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Talking about how health experts stated that 21 days are necessary to ensure breaking the chain transmission, Modi on Tuesday said these 21 days were most crucial. Explaining the fallout for not handling the next three weeks as catastrophic, he said that "India will be set back by 21 years if 21 days are not handled".

