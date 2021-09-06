PM Modi Asks Healthcare Workers To Avoid COVID Vaccine Wastage, Cites Decrease In Expenses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meet with the healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. While interacting with the workers, the Prime Minister said that the healthcare workers must avoid the wastage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

PM Modi took to Twitter before the video conference and wrote, "Himachal Pradesh has set a benchmark in the fight against COVID-19 by giving the first dose of vaccine to all eligible people. Will have the privilege of interacting with many such beneficiaries and health workers of the state through video conferencing tomorrow at 11 am." Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present during the event.

PM Modi said while interacting with Dr Rahul, "Using the COVID vaccine carefully can decrease the expenses of vaccination by 10%." Dr Rahul responded by saying, "Teams were deployed to visit every house to spread awareness about virus and vaccination. We used to take feedback from the ASHA workers every day and used to collect data to avoid the wastage of vaccine."

Dr Rahul is currently posted in the Civil Hospital at the Dodra Kwar area in Shimla. PM Modi also interacted with a beneficiary, Dayal Singh from Thunag Mandi and said, "I have seen that all the staff members including doctors, nurses and others have worked in a team to carry out the vaccination drive. We must not show leniency of any kind to complete the vaccination drive."

What was the state’s strategy to achieve this milestone?

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement on Sunday announcing that the state of Himachal Pradesh has successfully vaccinated its entire eligible population with at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. The PMO further said that the state used an approach that prioritised areas that were geographically difficult to access, carried out several mass awareness programmes like the door-to-door visits by the ASHA workers. The state health authorities made sure that the gender gap was not a roadblock for women to get vaccinated and made the vaccines easily accessible for the elderly. Through special campaigns like "Suraksha ki Yukti-Corona Se Mukti" underprivileged people like industrial workers, daily wagers were able to get vaccinated at the earliest and the state was able to achieve this milestone.

(With ANI inputs)