PM Modi Asks MP's 8-yr-old Daughter 'Do You Know What I Do?', Answer Leaves Him In Splits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a light-hearted day in the office on Wednesday, courtesy of BJP MP Anil Firozia's eight-year-old daughter. The MP from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain took his family, wife and daughter, to the Parliament for their maiden trip where they met PM Modi for the first time. During their visit, Firozia's daughter Ahana met with PM Modi, which turned out to be quite memorable.

Ahana's reply to PM Modi's question leaves him in splits

During their interaction, PM Modi jokingly asked the girl if she knew who he was and what was his profession. "Yes, you are Modi Ji. I know you and I see you on TV", Ahana replied to the PM's question as per ANI.

"And you work for Lok Sabha TV (Lok Sabha TV mein naukri karte ho)', the girl added. Her answer left everyone including PM Modi in splits as the entire room erupted in laughter.

Amused with the kid's reply, PM Modi also handed her chocolates before she left the Parliament building. Ahana's father is a first-time MP from Ujjain and recently hit the headlines for losing weight after taking up a challenge presented by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

His journey to weight loss began after Gadkari challenged him to get fit. The Minister promised him "Rs 1,000 crore for each kilo" that Firozia managed to burn. Fast forward to late July, Firozia believes that he has guaranteed Rs 21,000 crore for his constituency as he has managed to burn 21 kg so far. The MP reportedly adopted a fitness regime and adhered to a diet plan and indulged in physical exercise, cycling, swimming as well as yoga.