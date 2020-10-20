PM Modi Asks Nation To Not Let The Guard Down, Says 'lockdown Is Gone But Virus Has Not'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation asking the citizens to 'not let their guard down' ahead of the festive season. Requesting the citizens to continue taking precautions, PM Modi reminded everyone that while the nation had stepped into Unlock-5, and restrictions were slowly being rolled back, the virus had still not gone.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic to now, we have come through a long journey. With time, our economic activities are also picking up speed slowly. Most of us have also stepped up to resume our lives, leaving our homes and venturing out. Our lives are slowly going back to normal but we do not have to forget that even if the lockdown is gone, the virus has not gone," said PM Modi.

Sharing a message with my fellow Indians. https://t.co/tNsiPuEUP3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

PM shares success on COVID front

PM Modi also compared how better the situation of India with respect to other countries. "Over the last 7-8 months, with the help of every Indian citizen, we have reached a stable place which we do not have to tamper with at any cost. We have to move towards better times," he said.

"Our recovery rate is good, the fatality rate is low. In India for every 10 lakh people, our fatalities are only 83, while countries like America, Brazil, Spain record the same as over 600 persons. We are trying to save as many lives in our country. For Corona patients, we have over 90 lakh beds, 12,000 quarantine centres, over 2000 testing labs and nearly 10 crore samples being tested. Increased testing is a very important indicator of our improving situation," he said.

India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 75,97,064, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the number of active cases stands at 7,48,538 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated people stands at 67,33,329. The death toll has reached 1,15,197.

