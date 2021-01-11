PM Modi Asks Politicians Not To Jump Queue Over COVID Vaccination, 'wait' For Their Turn

During his interaction with all the state CMs on Monday concerning the nationwide Coronavirus vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed politicians across the country to wait for their turn in the vaccination process.

The prime minister stated that 30 crore people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next few months. He categorically underscored that priority will be given to nearly 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the vaccination drive, who would be inoculated first, followed by citizens above 50 years and those under 50 years with comorbidities before the vaccines will be made available for the general public. PM's message clearly indicated that politicians and all the VIPs should not jump the queue in the vaccination process and allowing the process to be followed as structured by the Centre.

This message from the prime minister comes amid reports stating that several MPs/MLAs and politicians are demanding that they should be considered Corona warriors and should be vaccinated first.

Assuring on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, he said that the government will "take the final word of the scientific community" for the rollout of the vaccines.

He added, "our vaccines are much more cost-effective as compared to other vaccines of the world. Had we depended on foreign vaccines, the situation would have been much worse."

Counter misinformation campaign

The prime minister also emphasised on the responsibility of all the stakeholders in the Centre and state governments to counter any misinformation or rumours spread over the vaccines.

He praised the coordination between the Centre and state governments and said that the quick decisions taken by the Centre and state governments were critical in restricting the surge of COVID-19 in India as compared to the scale on which it spread in some other parts of the world.

"The proper dialogue between Centre and States has played a major role in combating COVID-19. In the fight against the COVID-19, we have worked in an exemplary manner to showcase federalism. I'm satisfied that we worked together by standing united in COVID crisis, quick decisions were taken with full sensitivity," the Prime Minister said.

He also said that the state governments will not have to bear the cost of the vaccines to be injected to 3 crore frontline warriors in the first phase. The frontline workers include sanitation workers, defence forces, Police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated.

Mega vaccination drive

After two successful nationwide 'dry runs' Centre has decided to kick-off the nationwide vaccination drive on 16 January which will be the largest vaccination drive in the world. The decision came after the Prime Minister chaired a high-level review meeting with Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, and other senior officials to review the status of COVID-19 in the country along with the preparedness of the State/UTs for COVID vaccination. The Union Health Ministry also provided information on the Co-WIN app through which the vaccination across the country will be regulated digitally. Awareness will be conducted over the launch and usage of CoWIN platform after which the general public can get themselves registered for inoculation of the Coronavirus vaccine.