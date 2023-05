PM Modi Asks Prominent Australian Public Figures To Contribute To Strengthening India-Australia Relationship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with prominent Australian public figures working in diverse fields like science, artificial intelligence, social work and art and music and encouraged them to contribute to strengthening the India-Australia relationship. Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday. The prominent public figures Modi met included Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt, ‘Toilet warrior’ Mark Balla, artist Danielle Mate, rockstar Guy Sebastian and celebrity chef and restaurateur Sarah Todd.

"Furthering - cultural & people to people ties. PM @narendramodi interacted with prominent public figures of Australia, working in diverse fields of science, artificial intelligence, humanities, social work, gastronomy, art and music," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Furthering 🇮🇳-🇦🇺 cultural & people to people ties.



PM @narendramodi interacted with prominent public figures of Australia, working in diverse fields of science, artificial intelligence, humanities, social work, gastronomy, art and music.



Congratulated them on their… — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 23, 2023

"Congratulated them on their achievements and encouraged them to contribute to strengthening the India-Australia relationship," it said. ‘Toilet warrior’ Balla called Prime Minister Modi an absolute number one change maker in the sanitation space globally. Balla said they spoke about the subject of sanitation. "The 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in India - Mr Modi is the number 1 changemaker in the sanitation space globally," Balla said after the meeting. Celebrity chef Todd was impressed after meeting Modi and described the Indian prime minister as an "incredible influencer".

Nobel laureate Schmidt said he had a very enriching conversation with Prime Minister Modi on science and research and called him one of the most visible leaders that India has had. Mate said the prime minister has a creative element to himself and can see similarities in the arts and culture of the two countries. Sebastian spoke with Modi about music as well as his mother. He said the prime minister showed him a clip of the viral song 'Natu Natu' and it is something he is going to learn.