Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 27, spoke over calls with global spiritual gurus and community leaders in the night as evacuations for the Indian diaspora stranded in Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’ was underway. As Moscow and Kyiv entered the fifth day of an all-out war, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, Head of Foreign Affairs department of BJP told Republic Media Network: "I got a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi past midnight today”, adding that Prime Minister Modi has been extremely concerned about the safety of students in Ukraine.

The Indian Embassy in Warsaw (Poland) had, in an advisory, asked students seeking evacuation to reach the Shehyni-Medyka border via taxis. As they are concentrated on the border, spiritual global Hindu organisations have sprung to action after the Prime Minister spoke to them over phone calls.

PM Modi asks communities 'to get involved in taking care of stranded students'

PM Modi also asked spiritual leaders to contact local Indian communities in EU nations like Romania, Poland, Hungary, and lead the efforts to evacuate them out safely as well as provide humanitarian assistance for their wellbeing. "As much as the whole of government approach for which he has held many meetings, he wants it to be a community effort,” added Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale.

He went on to add that PM Modi wants the Indian evacuations to be a “community effort” as he got some organisations activated on the ground that would take care of issues like food and shelter for the evacuating students until the flights are arranged by the Government of India from these respective nations to bring the students back safe. He also assured that while the Indian students battle freezing temperatures, and uncertainties, the organisations associated with the spiritual leaders are making all attempts to provide immediate assistance on the border in collaboration with foreign governments from Hungary, Poland, Romania, as well as European nations like France, and London.

“The volunteers will be on the ground to provide immediate help and will coordinate with government officials to ramp up the evacuation process,” he told Republic Media Network.

Sri Sri Ravishankar assures safety of stranded Indians

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar assured that the volunteers of his organisation are doing every bit to help the Indian students who are stuck in Ukraine and neighbouring countries like Hungary, Poland and Romania. The spiritual leader also hailed PM Modi for his concern towards the people of Indian-origin who are currently stranded.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "Art Of Living has been working for the last few days to help the refugees who are moving from Ukraine to the Western part of Europe. As I was talking to our organisers in Europe last night, our Prime Minister had called and said- 'Gurudev, we have to inform to see that all our ashrams can host people there.' You know, the Prime Minister had so much concern, I could feel in his voice, his sincere care for the Indian students, which is something every parent in this country should be proud of and understand that our leader of this nation is doing everything in his capacity to help our children. Our children and students who are abroad, and other people of Indian origin are welcome."

#BreakingOnRepublic | PM had requested me to talk to our volunteers and connect them to the foreign office. In Hungary we could get place for 650 people immediately: @SriSri Ravi Shankar, @ArtofLiving founder & Global Humanitarian https://t.co/RUhCUH3hm3 pic.twitter.com/wc5ucR7tZl — Republic (@republic) February 28, 2022

Indian students stranded in Ukraine's Kyiv earlier spoke in an interview with Republic Media Network about their current situation in the war zone. The students narrated a harrowing account of bombardments resonating in Ukraine and had appealed to the Indian Embassy in Kyiv to provide assistance.

They told Republic that they were forced to spend their night in the bunkers because of the uncertainty in the war-hit nation. The Indian government then started a mission named "Operation Ganga" to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Till now three fights in partnership with Air India have landed with the evacuated Indian citizens.

The first flight landed in Mumbai from Bucharest carrying 219 students on Saturday, while another flight landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens on Sunday. Another landed in Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest carrying 250 students. So far, five special flights of Air India have safely returned carrying over 1,000 nationals from Ukraine. Indian students who arrived in Mumbai from conflict-ridden Ukraine expressed gratitude to the government for their safe return and hoped all the other students would also be brought back at the earliest.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar tweeted that he was in touch with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau and other EU nations’ officials for the facilitation of Indian students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also dispatching four Union Ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine in an effort to coordinate with the foreign EU governments to ensure that Indian nationals arrive in India hassle-free and safe.