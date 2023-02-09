PM Modi Asks Why Gandhi Family Shies Away From Nehru Surname: 'What's The Fear & Shame?'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a direct attack on the Gandhi-Nehru family on Thursday, February 9. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President Droupadi Murmu's address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi referred to the Sanskrit names of some of the schemes introduced in the Budget 2023-24, like GOBARdhan, Shree Anna, PM Pranam, and highlighted how people had a 'problem' with them.

"I read in the report that 600 government schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family's name..." said the Prime Minister, talking about the United Progressive Alliance. Taking a jibe at the Gandhi family, he said, "I don't understand why people from their generation don't keep Nehru as their surname, what's the fear and shame?"

'Since Independence...'

PM Modi also presented before Congress a flashback of the work done during the UPA regime. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress built a strong foundation in 60 years. In 2014, when I saw minute details, I saw that in 60 years, the Congress family has only built potholes on the path."

"Since the independence, they underestimated every problem, ranging from education, farming, tribal rights, and women's rights. They could have solved the problems easily," the PM said, adding that "but we had to do all the work after coming to power in 2014." "We are proud that the BJP government has focused even on small workers, street vendors and local shopkeepers, with a vision to improve their quality of life," he further said.