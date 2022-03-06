PM Modi Asserts Growing Urban Population Poses Opportunities As Well As Challenges

During his visit to Maharashtra on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the growing urban population is both an opportunity as well as a challenge and added that the Centre is committed to providing more green transport to the state. PM Modi was in Pune today to inaugurate the metro rail service and lay the foundation of various developmental programmes. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, DeputyCM Ajit Pawar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Member of Parliament Prakash Javadekar were among the prominent names who attended the Pune Metro inauguration and PM Modi's address. "The growing urban population is both an opportunity and a challenge. In order to cope with the growing population in our cities, the development of a mass transit system is the answer," PM Modi said.

"For smart mobility in every city, people use a single card for all transport facilities. There should be Integrated Command and Control Center in every city to make the facility smart. Every city should have a modern waste management system to strengthen the circular economy. There should be enough modern sewage treatment plants to make every city water plus, better arrangements should be made for the conservation of water sources," added PM Modi

Gobardhan and Biogas Plant

While speaking on the Centre's Gobardhan initiative, PM Modi outlined his hopes that cities like Pune will adopt a more green lifestyle in future. He further added, "Energy efficiency measures like the use of LED bulbs should be the hallmark of these cities. AMRUT mission and RERA laws are bringing new strengths in the urban landscape,"

More on Pune Metro

Shortly after inaugurating the rail service in Pune, PM Modi bought the ticket before travelling in the Metro. The foundation stone for the metro rail service in the city was laid by PM Modi and six years later, in 2022, the project's first phase comprises a 12 km stretch out of a total of 32 km. The estimated total cost of the Pune Metro Rail project is considered to be more than Rs 11,400 crore.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also inaugurated and inspected the Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and undertook a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

Input: ANI