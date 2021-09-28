PM Modi Asserts On Distributing Rs 1.5 Lakh Cr To Farmers Under Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance in a virtual ceremony and addressed the event on several issues. The ceremony which saw a major launch of 35 crop varieties also had discussions on the development of farmers during the pandemic situation.

PM Modi spoke about the benefits of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and said that it helped in supporting and developing the farmers during the COVID-19 period. He said that this has benefited the farmers a lot as a huge amount of around 1.5 lakh crore has been distributed among the farmers.

PM Modi on the rise of procurement during COVID-19

Prime Minister Modi during his address highlighted that in the time of this crisis, a huge amount has reached the farmers. Along with increasing MSP, there have been improvements in the procurement process as well so that more and more farmers can get the benefit. "430 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been procured in the rabi season", he added.

"More than Rs 88,000 crores has been paid to the farmers under the Kisan Nidhi Yojana, the number of wheat procurement centers has been increased up to 3 times during COVID-19. Not only that, but the number of pulse-oil seeds centers has also been increased to meet the needs of the farmers (sic)," PM Modi asserted.

He further added that under the Kisan Samman Nidhi, more than 1.5 lakh crore have been distributed among more than 11 crore farmers, mostly small farmers.

PM Modi addresses the nation through a virtual ceremony

Addressing through a virtual video conference, PM Modi spoke on several topics majorly focusing on the technological advancements in the field of farming and how it has benefited agriculture in a long run. Furthermore, PM Modi also spoke about the benefits given to the farmers followed by discussions on climate change.

He also distributed the 'Green Campus Award' to agricultural universities and also interacted with the farmers.

Several leaders including Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Poultry, Ministers of State, and many others were present at the event.

(With PTI inputs, Image: ANI/PTI)