PM Modi Assures 'Centre To Bear Cost Of 3 Cr Health Workers' Vaccination'; Launches Co-WIN

As India readies for the world's biggest vaccination drive against Coronavirus (COVID-19), PM Modi on Monday, assured that state governments will not have to bear the cost of vaccines to be injected to 3 crore frontline warriors in the first phase. While interacting with all state CMs on the vaccine rollout, PM Modi also announced the launch of the Co-WIN app which is mandatory for receiving the vaccine shot. Aiming to vaccinate 3 crore frontline workers in the first phase, PM Modi said apart from health workers sanitation workers, defence forces, Police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated. He also urged the people to continue the ongoing COVID protocols amid vaccination.

"State govts don't have to bear the cost of vaccine provided to 3 crore frontline warriors, it will be born by Indian government. Every state should ensure that no rumors should be spread in terms of the vaccination process. Around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the 2nd phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated. Health workers - govt as well as private - will be vaccinated first of all. Sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, Police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated in the first phase," said PM Modi. The Prime Minister also opined that public representatives (MP and MLAs) must not get be included in the 1st phase of vaccination.

Talking about India's responsibility to vaccinate responsibly, he added, "Many universal immunity programs have already been conducted in India. What India is going to do will be followed by other countries, and that's why our responsibilities are very high. Vaccination has been on in about 50 countries, but only 2.5 crore have been vaccinated till now. Our aim is 30 crore in the coming months."

Announcing the launch of the Co-WIN application, he said, "It is most important to identify and vaccinate those who are vulnerable - hence we have created the Co-WIN app. The beneficiary will be registered as per Aadhar card. Co-WIN will generate a digital certificate after the first vaccine dose. This will help as a reminder for the 2nd dosage and help in knowing who has been vaccinated. The final certificate will be given after the 2nd dose." Urging states to dismiss rumours regarding vaccination, he also said that religious and social organisations must be taken into confidence". The app is not yet available to the general public.

Amid the PM-CM meeting, Centre officially placed a purchase order with Serum Institute India for its Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine- COVISHIELD. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will cost Rs 200 per shot, stated SII which has already stockpiled 50 million doses for India. Vaccine rollout will begin from January 16 with the help of 61,000 programme managers, 2 lakh vaccinators and 3.7 lakh other vaccination team members. Centre has completed two nationwide 'dry runs' across 700+ districts in India successfully. Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation to vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin).

