PM Modi Assures Govt Keeping In Control Prices Of Over 800 Medicines For Serious Diseases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted virtually with the beneficiaries of the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' and said that the Central Government controlled the prices of more than 800 medicines that are required for the treatment of serious diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes and heart-related diseases.

PM Modi said that presently, there are more than 8,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras opened in the country that are providing solutions to the common man and are not just government stores.

"As of now, more than 8,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendra have been opened in the country. These centres are now becoming centres for the common man and not just another government store. The Government has controlled the prices of more than 800 medicines required for the treatment of diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes, heart diseases. The government has also ensured that the cost of stunting and knee implants is also kept under control," said PM Modi.

About Pradhan Mantri Jan-Aushadhi Yojana

Jan Aushadhi Yojana is a campaign launched by the Department of Pharmaceutical under the Ministery of Chemicals and Fertilizers in association with Central Pharma Public Sector Undertaking (PSU). This campaign aims to provide quality medicines to the masses at affordable prices through dedicated centres called Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Locating such centres is easy and that can be done by looking at the nearby centre on Jan Aushadhi Sugam Application.

Interacting with Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana beneficiaries. Watch. https://t.co/9FClpqAhLI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2022

Jan Aushadhi celebrations began on March 1, 2022, and it is being celebrated across the country. In a week-long celebration, PM Narendra Modi interacted with the owners of the Jan Aushadhi Kendras and its beneficiaries through video-conferencing on Monday. The Prime Minister also informed about another big decision that will benefit the poor and middle-class medical students. "Half the seats in private medical colleges will be charged at par with government medical colleges," said PM Modi.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, heading the Ministery of Chemicals and Fertilizers, was present at the event. The theme of this year's celebration was 'Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi'. The low-cost medicines under this scheme increase the awareness of generic medicines. Thus, the scheme poor and middle-class people reduces the impact of the financial burden that they incur from buying high-cost medicines.

Image: ANI