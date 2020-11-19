PM Modi At Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020: Technology Helped Enhance Human Dignity Amid COVID

Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, PM Modi said that technology gave us faith that we are capable enough to provide the large population of India with COVID-19 vaccines in a 'short period of time' if and when it becomes available. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the technology sector stating that during the coronavirus lockdown, it provided ways to provide financial and healthcare facilities to those in need across the country. He also said that his governance model is 'technology first'.

Exuding confidence in the vaccination capabilities, PM Modi said, "Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity. Millions of farmers received monetary support in one click. At the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India's poor received proper and quick assistance. Today, it is also technology which gives us the confidence that we will be able to vaccinate (COVID-19) our large population in a short period of time."

Read | PM Modi Says COVID-19 Has Given Us Opportunity To Set 'new Protocols' In Every Field

"World's Largest Healthcare Scheme"

Hailing the healthcare facilities in India, PM Modi pointed out that it would have been impossible to implement and operate a healthcare scheme like the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' without technology. He also highlighted the need to grow and learn in the technology sector while adding that India is 'uniquely positioned to lead ahead in the information era'. PM Modi further pointed out that India's technological solutions have the 'potential to go global'.

Read | PM Modi Speaks To America's President-elect Joe Biden, Praises US Democratic Traditions

"The scale of relief provided by India through the World's largest healthcare scheme 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana', has few parallels. If India is able to operate this scheme successfully, it is attributed to the major role played by technology. It has especially helped the poor people in India gain access to top quality and affordable healthcare from any part of the country. They no longer have to worry as the government has used the power of data analytics to ensure better service delivery efficiency," said PM Modi at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020.

"When it comes to technology, the way ahead lies in learning and growing together. Inspired by that approach a number of incubation centres are opening up in India. Over the last few years, a great culture of Hackathons has developed in India and I've attended some of them too. Our young minds come together and think of ways to solve key challenges that our country and planet face," added PM Modi.

Read | MHA Lists Steps Taken To Deal With Delhi's COVID-19 Situation; ICMR & BEL Step It Up

PM Modi also recalled a Hindi proverb in this regard which translated to 'challenges bring out the best in people'. He further added that India has the best minds and the biggest market. He also stated that the government has successfully created a market for digital and technological solutions which in turn has made technology a 'key part of all schemes'.

"India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. We have the best minds as well as the biggest market. Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global. It is time for tech-solutions that are designed in India but deployed for the entire world," said PM Modi.

Read | Baba Ramdev Goes Vocal For Local; Supports PM Modi's Clarion Call For Aatmanirbhar Bharat

(With inputs from ANI)