PM Modi At Channapatna Rally: India Recalls How 'Mann Ki Baat' Uplifted Local Toy Business

After addressing his 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Karnataka's Channapatna constituency and addressed an election rally, while campaigning for the upcoming assembly election. While taking on the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) for their 'dirty politics', PM Modi talked about the rich traditions of the place. The prime minister has a special connect with the place and this can be understood by the fact that he once voiced for the people of Channapatna in his special episode of 'Mann ki Baat'. Furthermore, PM Modi had referred to the traditional wooden toys business of the locals, and appealed to the country to come forward and extend their support in saving the business.

During one of his episodes of "Mann Ki Baat", PM Modi had especially mentioned Channapatna in his address and spoke about the beautiful 'wooden toys' made there and had sought support for the people involved in the business of traditional wooden toys. He had emphasised the need to save this traditional business from extinction and urged people to promote and disseminate the traditional business of wooden toys, which will eventually boost the 'Make in India' campaign.

Traditional wooden toys making dates back to the times of Tipu Sultan

The special mention by the PM in a special radio programme dragged the attention of the country towards Channapatna's wooden toys and out of curiosity, people in large numbers started visiting the wooden toy shops located across the Channapatna area. With an increase in the number of people visiting those shops, a jump in the sale of wooden toys were also recorded, further giving a boost to the hopes of the people associated with the business, which had once reached the verge of extinction, post the COVID-19 pandemic.

What PM Modi had said

On August 30, 2020, Prime Minister Modi during his address to the monthly episode of 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, talked about toys making business in the world and had highlighted the ability of India to become a toy hub. The Prime Minister had said that India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub and expressed his views about developing toy clusters in India to make the nation a toy hub. He had said, "Some parts of India are also developing as toy clusters, that is, as centres of toys, like Channapatna in Ramanagara (Karnataka), Kondapalli in Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Dhubri in Assam and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. There are many such places and we can count many names."

PM lauded 'Vocal for Local' mantra

Praising wooden toys, the PM had said, "There has been a rich tradition of local toys in India and that there are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys. India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub by making toys for the entire world."

Seeking support for the traditional toy makers, the PM said that this is the time to be 'vocal for local toys' that are also environmentally friendly. Noting that India's share is very small in the global toy industry, which is worth over Rs 7 lakh crore, PM Modi gave a clarion call to be 'vocal for local toys'.

The Prime Minister said, "You will be surprised to know that the global toy industry is over Rs 7 lakh crores. However, India's share in the global industry is very small. It is not right for us to have such a small share, we have to work towards improving this. I urge our start-ups to 'Team up for Toys', this also matches our call for Vocal for Local."

About 'Toy Town' Channapatna...

Channapatna also known as 'Toy Town' is situated in Ramanagara district roughly halfway between Bengaluru and Mysuru. For over two centuries, thousands of artisans have been carving out a livelihood by making Channapatna toys which enjoy the GI-tag. The artisans mainly use soft ivory wood, teak, rubber, cedar or neem to carve out the toys. The toy-making tradition dates back to the times of Tipu Sultan. It is being said that during his reign, Tipu Sultan had received a wooden craft piece as a gift from Persia, which he liked so much. Due to his liking for the craft, it is believed that he invited Persian artisans, in order to train his people in the art of making wooden toys.

It is being said that the people in Channapatna have been involved in the traditional business of making wooden toys since then. The artisans there carve toys, household items, decorating items and other things from various woods. The toys are well-known worldwide.

What artisans say

A shopkeeper indulging in the business of wooden toys in Channapatna said, "The trade of wooden toys is very ancient and a tradition as well for we people. Our wooden toys are well-known worldwide. However, over time, the growing market of Chinese toys has affected our traditional business badly. Moreover, the pandemic doubled the trouble for us, amid tough competition from the Chinese toys. We expect more support from our Prime Minister and we believe he will definitely come forward for us."