PM Modi at Energy Forum: 'Aatmanirbhar' India will be a force multiplier for world economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' will drive the global energy demand and be a force multiplier for the world economy while speaking at the inauguration of the Fourth India Energy Forum by CERAWeek. He also showcased the recent reforms brought by the government, under his leadership, in the energy sector to global investors and said that 'India's energy will energize the world'. PM Modi also spoke about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global energy demand, investment decisions as well as predictions of a contraction in demand in the future.

PM Modi on renewable energy

While speaking about India's energy consumption, PM Modi said that consumption is most like to double over the years. He pointed out that India as a country is embracing clean and renewable energy sources. Narendra Modi spoke about India's commitment to meet the COP 21 agreement terms and informed that the country is on track to improving electricity generation from renewable energy sources. He also informed that India has one of the lowest carbon emissions in the world.

"A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the world economy. Energy security is at the core of our efforts. India will always work keeping in mind global goals. We're well on track to meet the commitment we made to the global community," said PM Modi.

Calling India's transformational reforms in the energy sector 'high-speed', PM Modi also pointed out the changes in the oil and gas exploration as well as production regime and gas marketing. Speaking about India's refining capacity, PM Modi said the aim is to increase the capacity from the current 250 million tonnes per annum to 450 million tones by 2025. He also spoke about the government's plan to achieve One Nation, One Gas Grid while adding that the focus is on turning the country into a gas-based economy.

PM Modi said, "India's energy future is bright and secure. Our energy sector will be growth-centric, investor-friendly and environment conscious. India believes that access to energy must be affordable and reliable that is when socio-economic transformations can take place."

"In the last six years, over 11 million smart LED street lights were installed and this has enabled an estimated energy saving of 60 billion units per year. Moreover, the estimated greenhouse gas emission reduction with this programme is over 4.5 crore tonnes of CO2 annually. We also save around Rs. 24 thousand crores annually from the same. We had aimed to increase the renewable energy installed capacity by 175 GW by 2022. We have further extended this goal to 450 GW by 2030," added Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)