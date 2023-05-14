Last Updated:

PM Modi At Exhibition Showcasing Artwork Inspired By Mann Ki Baat | In Pictures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi on Sun to see the ‘Jana Shakti: A Collective Power’ exhibition.

Abheet Sajwan
PM Modi visits the National Gallery of Modern Art
Image: PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi on Sunday to see the ‘Jana Shakti: A Collective Power’ exhibition.

PM Modi visits the National Gallery of Modern Art
Image: PIB

The exhibition was conducted to celebrate the 100th episode of Prime Minister’s famous radio programme Mann ki Baat. 

PM Modi visits the National Gallery of Modern Art
Image: PIB

The exhibition presents the artistic diversity of India and is developed on the themes that are discussed on the radio show Mann Ki Baat by the PM.

PM Modi visits the National Gallery of Modern Art
Image: PIB

The artists got an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra modi and explain their artwork inspired by the show.

PM Modi visits the National Gallery of Modern Art
Image: PIB

PM Modi signed the Jana Shakti Exhibition catalogue and wrote a heartfelt message, “Mann Mandir ki Yatra Sukhad ho..” The catalogue has also been pre-signed by the 13 artists.

