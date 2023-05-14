PM Modi At Exhibition Showcasing Artwork Inspired By Mann Ki Baat | In Pictures

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi on Sunday to see the ‘Jana Shakti: A Collective Power’ exhibition.
The exhibition was conducted to celebrate the 100th episode of Prime Minister’s famous radio programme Mann ki Baat.
The exhibition presents the artistic diversity of India and is developed on the themes that are discussed on the radio show Mann Ki Baat by the PM.
The artists got an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra modi and explain their artwork inspired by the show.