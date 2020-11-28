PM Modi At His 1st Stop Of 3-city COVID Vaccine Tour, Meets Scientists At Zydus Cadila Lab

PM Modi personally reviewed the development of coronavirus vaccine and the manufacturing process at Zydus Cadila's facility in Gujarat on November 28.

During his visit, PM Modi met the Zydus scientists to get a perspective on the Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D while reviewing the process in a step-by-step manner. The drug maker had earlier announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been completed and it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-city tour to review the status of COVID-19 vaccine. PM Modi began his tour with a visit to Zydus Cadila's plant in Changodar Industrial Estate, over 20 km from Ahmedabad. From Ahmedabad, PM Modi will fly to Hyderabad, where he will be visiting Bharat Biotech’s facilities in Hyderabad, after which he will visit Pune's Serum Institute of India.

PM Modi on COVID-19 Vaccine

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi had said that in order to be administered to the Indian citizens, any COVID-19 vaccine will have to meet all necessary scientific criteria while emphasising that the government will have to work together at all levels to ensure that the vaccination drive remained smooth, systematic and sustained. While interacting with Chief Ministers of all states and UTs, PM Modi also specified that as the vaccine research nears the final stages, it is essential for the government to closely monitor the development and maintain contacts with all stakeholders. He also discussed the modalities of COVID-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration process during the meeting.

While the price and doses of the vaccine have not been decided yet, PM Modi said that there is a lot of competition in the COVID-19 vaccine race as several firms are involved. He further added that the 'corporate world is involved' and different countries have diplomatic interests in the process as well. Assuring that the government will monitor the vaccine development while staying in touch with global regulators, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that the focus is on ensuring that the vaccine reaches everyone to save lives.

COVID-19 vaccine in India

As of now, three coronavirus vaccine candidates are leading the race on a global level, namely Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Serum Institute of India's Covishield which is being made in partnership with Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Bharat Biotech and ICMR's Covaxin has successfully completed phase one and two trials and phase three of human trials are currently underway. Serum Institute of India's Covishield is currently in phase three trials and interim data shows that it has about 90% efficacy. Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D had kicked off phase two clinical trials in August and have announced their plan to apply for phase three trials in December and launch the vaccine by March 2021, as per media reports.

