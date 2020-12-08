PM Modi At IMC 2020: Mobile Tech Will Help India Embark On Largest Covid Vaccination Drive

PM Modi spoke about the impact of mobile phones and technology on the lives of people, while speaking at the 2020 India Mobile Congress on Tuesday. Narendra Modi spoke about how the mobile phones, apps and technological advancements kept us all connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hinting that the COVID-19 vaccine may be out soon, PM Modi added mobile technology may aid the vaccination drive.

"During the pandemic, a patient consulted his doctor from his home, a trader connected with a consumer from different geography, a son connected with his mother in a different city and a student learnt from his teacher without being in the classroom, all because of your efforts. It is due to your innovation and efforts that the world was functional despite the pandemic," said PM Modi at India Mobile Congress.

"It is also with the help of mobile technology that we will embark on one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drives," said PM Modi.

"Technology revolution"

Speaking of the upcoming 'technology revolution', Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that it is important to think and plan of ways to improve lives with the help of technology. Citing examples, PM Modi said that we can work towards goals like better healthcare, education, better information and opportunities for the farmers and better market access for small businesses among other things. He also spoke of cashless transactions which gave a boost to transparency and formalisation while speaking of India's IT-industry advancement which enabled the nation.

"It is because of mobile technology that we are seeing billions of cashless transactions which boost formalisation and transparency. It is because of mobile technology that we will enable smooth contactless interface on toll booths. It is because of mobile technology that we are able to provide benefits worth billions of dollars to millions of Indians. It is because of mobile technology that we were able to help the poor and vulnerable quickly during the pandemic," said PM Modi at the India Mobile Congress.

Further, the Prime Minister urged people to work together to make India a 'global hub' for telecom design, equipment as well as manufacturing. Speaking about the 5G technology, PM Modi said that we all need work in coordination to 'ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians'. He also pointed out the need to have a better electronic waste disposal system as people tend to replace their phone with the newest technology and gadgets in the market.

PM Modi said, "Due to technological up-gradation, we have a culture of replacing handsets and gadgets frequently. Can the industry form a task-force to think of a better way of handling electronic waste and create a circular economy?"

Addressing the India Mobile Congress. https://t.co/ARitVf1A2q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2020

