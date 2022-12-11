'Govt Has Taken Air Travel To India's Smallest Cities': PM Modi At Mopa Airport Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his government has taken air travel to India's smallest cities. The PM was speaking at the inauguration of the Mopa International Airport in Goa. "We took the initiative to take air travel to the smallest cities of the country. We have expanded the airport network in the country and 72 airports have been built in the last eight years."

He added that India had around 70 airports since Independence until his government came to power, and now, in just eight years, the country has 70 more airports. "The number of airports in India has now doubled," the Prime Minister said.

The Mopa International Airport, located in North Goa, is named after the Late Manohar Parrikar, former Chief Minister of the coastal state and India's former Defence Minister.

Remembering Manohar Parrikar

The Prime Minister, while congratulating Goa on its new airport, said, "I am happy that this International Airport in Mopa, Goa, has been named after Late Manohar Parrikar Ji."

Manohar Parrikar served as the Chief Minister of Goa thrice. Once from 2000 to 2005, for the second time from 2012 to 2014 and for the the third time from 2017 until his death in 2019. He had also served as the country's Defence Minister from 2014 to 2017. Parikkar died of pancreatic cancer on March 17, 2019.

Eye on infrastructure

The Prime Minister said India's approach towards creating infrastructure has changed in his government. "The airport launched today is a great example of this."

"For decades, the approach that was followed for infrastructure, priority was given to votebank rather than people's needs. Because of this, a lot of money was invested on projects which were not very important. That is why infrastructure was ignored in the areas where it was needed the most," PM Modi said.

"Today, India has become the third-largest aviation market in the world. In the last eight years, India has made every possible effort to improve 'ease of travel' for tourists. We have increased visa-on-arrival facilities and simplified the visa process," he added.